Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 33,580 SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF makes up 1.1% of Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GWX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 245,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 44,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $622.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

