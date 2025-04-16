Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC Invests $257,000 in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Stonehaven Wealth & Tax Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 8,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 234.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 28,191 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $975.08 million, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.