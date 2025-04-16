Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $246.27 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $260.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.68. The stock has a market cap of $244.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $223.65 and a one year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $1.1671 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous dividend of $0.93.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.