Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 307.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,831 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEM opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $47.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

