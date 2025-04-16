iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,501 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,726,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,367,000 after purchasing an additional 188,773 shares during the period. Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 1,249,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,859,000 after acquiring an additional 34,611 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,605,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,379,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IJH stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

