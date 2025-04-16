Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 42,164 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 474.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,164 shares during the quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,032,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $58.82. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.3894 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.