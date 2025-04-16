Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 22,828 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $29,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 81.2% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TFX opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.22 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $124.66 and a 12 month high of $249.91.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.77%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Teleflex from $214.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James downgraded Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

