NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $24.48 Million Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,197 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $24,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,744,000 after buying an additional 1,019,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 1,394.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 763,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,412,000 after buying an additional 712,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

INVH opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $659.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.71 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.90%.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

