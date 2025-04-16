NFJ Investment Group LLC Has $9.69 Million Stock Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in RLI were worth $9,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in RLI during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in RLI by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in RLI by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RLI

In related news, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. sold 2,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $214,484.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,745,835.68. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig W. Kliethermes acquired 5,000 shares of RLI stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.35 per share, with a total value of $356,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,931,206.50. This trade represents a 3.73 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $805,774 in the last ninety days. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of RLI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Compass Point reduced their price target on RLI from $185.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RLI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

RLI Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.23 and its 200-day moving average is $79.45. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 0.49. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.53 and a 52-week high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.64). RLI had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. RLI’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

