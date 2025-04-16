Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,350 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FMX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Itau BBA Securities raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.95.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $81.08 and a 12-month high of $123.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.04.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($1.05). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

