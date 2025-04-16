Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 2,269 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,269 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,223,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $360,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $110.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day moving average of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $97.50 and a 1 year high of $137.14.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

