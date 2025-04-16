Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 27,623 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 288.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,191 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,367,000. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 1,356,941 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $105,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,522 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,507,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,643,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $594,455,000 after buying an additional 710,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in DexCom by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 466,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after buying an additional 309,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DXCM shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Baird R W upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,727,505.67. This trade represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 2,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $228,920.94. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 268,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,347,850.04. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.63.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

