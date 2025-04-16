Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Invests $339,000 in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $177,085,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,933,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,923 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,302,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,384,000 after buying an additional 425,195 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,400,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36,877.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 201,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,149,000 after buying an additional 200,614 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $124.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.