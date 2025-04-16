Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 11,310 Shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,310 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,528,000. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $10,051,000. Oriental Harbor Investment Fund acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,720,000. Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Wealth Management now owns 95,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TNA opened at $22.66 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 3.52.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

