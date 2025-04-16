Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $13.19 Million Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $13,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,890,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,869,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,062 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after buying an additional 3,344,571 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,626,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,729,371,000 after buying an additional 1,041,329 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,539,488 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,477,307,000 after acquiring an additional 832,386 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total transaction of $1,762,463.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,502 shares in the company, valued at $560,103.60. This represents a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $685,244.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,351.53. This trade represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $13,948,476. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Down 0.1 %

BSX stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $94.18. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.17. The company has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

