NFJ Investment Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 70,942 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $11,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,651,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,959,000 after purchasing an additional 56,409 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,649,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after buying an additional 3,564,749 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,460,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,121,000 after acquiring an additional 222,780 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,229,000 after acquiring an additional 78,186 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,432,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total value of $654,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,976. This represents a 49.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 91,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $6,526,739.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,187.32. This represents a 81.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 154,725 shares of company stock valued at $11,217,263. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALK opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.52. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALK has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.15.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

