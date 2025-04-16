Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,751,000 after acquiring an additional 913,719 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 902,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after purchasing an additional 313,932 shares during the period. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,950,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,791,000 after buying an additional 135,172 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Price Performance

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.01 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 1 year low of $99.66 and a 1 year high of $100.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.02.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

