Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,533 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,999,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,937 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %

CMCSA stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.