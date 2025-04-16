Master S Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,533 Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Master S Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,533 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Comcast accounts for about 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 79,102,667 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,968,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Comcast by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 27,576 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Comcast by 115.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,999,578 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $112,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,937 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.
Comcast Stock Up 0.7 %
CMCSA stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $130.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.81%.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
