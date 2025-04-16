39,400 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Purchased by Master S Wealth Management Inc.

Master S Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000. Regions Financial comprises approximately 0.5% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at $210,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Regions Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 127,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

RF stock opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.01. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $27.96.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This represents a 15.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $74,348. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.42.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

