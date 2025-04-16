Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $6.22 Million in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,215,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.8% of Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 6.9 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $164.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average of $178.81. The company has a market cap of $46.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.