Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 16,721 Shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,491,000. Commons Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA URNM opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.22 and its 200-day moving average is $41.33.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

