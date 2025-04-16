Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the third quarter worth $844,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 21.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 32.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Centene by 3.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,799,000 after buying an additional 22,233 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.69.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

