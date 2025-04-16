CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,919 Shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 524.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,063 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 24,117 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 282,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter.

Get Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF alerts:

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $32.07 on Wednesday. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1 year low of $28.70 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.