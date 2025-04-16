JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:BBHY opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.49 and a 12 month high of $47.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.77 million, a PE ratio of 59.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2858 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

