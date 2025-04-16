Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,442,000. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF alerts:

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $59.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.98. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $46.69 and a 12-month high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.