Automotive Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

Tesla, NVIDIA, Bank of America, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Costco Wholesale are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares in companies that manufacture automobiles or produce parts and accessories for vehicles. These stocks offer investors exposure to the transportation sector, reflecting trends such as consumer demand, technological innovation, and global economic conditions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $255.82. The stock had a trading volume of 46,228,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,827,272. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $822.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $323.51.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVDA stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,472,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,310,966. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.67 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,099,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,259,307. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $33.07 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.74. 6,697,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,799,565. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $818.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.77.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

COST stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $981.07. 695,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Costco Wholesale has a 12-month low of $702.00 and a 12-month high of $1,078.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $981.61 and its 200 day moving average is $950.46. The company has a market cap of $435.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.95.

