Promising Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 15th

Alibaba Group, Verizon Communications, and Walt Disney are the three Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Entertainment stocks are shares in companies involved in producing, distributing, or promoting entertainment content such as movies, television shows, music, video games, and related digital media. Their value is often influenced by consumer trends, technological changes, and shifts in media consumption habits, making them closely tied to the dynamic nature of the entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.47. 9,127,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,539,730. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $68.36 and a 12 month high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.51. 10,722,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,114,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,109,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,971,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $155.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. Walt Disney has a fifty-two week low of $80.10 and a fifty-two week high of $118.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.75.

