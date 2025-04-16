Casino Stocks To Follow Today – April 15th

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks refer to the shares of companies that own and operate casinos and other gambling establishments. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as economic cycles, discretionary consumer spending, and regulatory changes in the gaming industry, which may lead to significant volatility in their performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DraftKings stock traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $33.42. 4,937,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,775,362. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.16. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.90. The company had a trading volume of 555,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,049.56. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.34. 709,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,726. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.49. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $107.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Read More