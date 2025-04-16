Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 381,958 SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 381,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,187,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $139.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $93.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.28.

SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE:SN opened at $74.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $123.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $99.50.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.06). SharkNinja had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SharkNinja Profile

(Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.