Advisory Services Network LLC Has $590,000 Stock Position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,571,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,776,000 after acquiring an additional 18,091 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after acquiring an additional 145,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vontier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,869,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,598,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,506,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.10. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Vontier had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.64%.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Vontier from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

