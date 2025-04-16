Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 10.4% – Here’s Why

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK)’s share price rose 10.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.52 and last traded at C$1.49. Approximately 859,446 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 625,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Northern Dynasty Minerals
In other news, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.65, for a total value of C$41,360.00. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.
About Northern Dynasty Minerals
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
