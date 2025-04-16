Covestor Ltd Has $34,000 Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Covestor Ltd decreased its position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Mueller Water Products were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MWA. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 11,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $275,294.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,376 shares in the company, valued at $182,408.48. This trade represents a 60.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MWA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MWA stock opened at $24.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $28.58.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts predict that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

