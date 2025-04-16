CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $2.20 Million Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,304,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,289,000 after buying an additional 3,296,150 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 748,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after acquiring an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 720,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,169,000 after acquiring an additional 63,613 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,795,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Stock Up 6.8 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF stock opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.00. JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $54.47 and a 52 week high of $64.29.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.