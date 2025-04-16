Brokerages Set BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Target Price at C$72.23

Shares of BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on BRP from C$78.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on BRP from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on BRP from C$98.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$39.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

BRP stock opened at C$47.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$66.53. The stock has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.20. BRP has a 1-year low of C$46.04 and a 1-year high of C$102.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

