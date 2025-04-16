Mariner LLC Raises Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 522,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,132 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $26,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 115,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 623,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,611,000 after acquiring an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 503,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 456,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

