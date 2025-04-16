CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $2.28 Million Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 136,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.62. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.85.

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

