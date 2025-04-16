IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $85.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.

IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in IPG Photonics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.97.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

