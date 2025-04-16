IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Receives $85.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $85.40.
IPGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, CL King upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.
NASDAQ IPGP opened at $53.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.66. IPG Photonics has a 1 year low of $48.59 and a 1 year high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.97.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
