Brokerages Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$15.81

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHP.UN shares. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Stock Up 1.7 %

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile

TSE CHP.UN opened at C$14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.71. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$12.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.88. The stock has a market cap of C$4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.67.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust invests in, manages, and develops retail and commercial properties across Canada. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of shopping centers anchored by supermarkets and stand-alone supermarkets. The properties are mostly located in Ontario and Quebec, followed by Alberta, Nova Scotia, British Columbia, and New Brunswick.

