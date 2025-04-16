IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Stock Price Up 7.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report) rose 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.74 and last traded at $15.68. Approximately 16,832 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 43,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.62.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in IperionX by 479.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in IperionX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.
IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.
