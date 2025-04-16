Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.55. 106,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 205,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria alerts:

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.

Institutional Trading of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 499,295 shares during the last quarter. Systrade AG acquired a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the 4th quarter worth about $1,848,000. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenorchy Capital Ltd now owns 351,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 68,442 shares during the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial Inmobiliaria Financiera y Agropecuaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.