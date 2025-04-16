Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Shares Up 8.6% – Time to Buy?

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.70 and last traded at $11.55. 106,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 205,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.64.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $700.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%.
About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria
Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.
