IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Up 12.4% – Should You Buy?

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) shot up 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.46 and last traded at $14.36. 109,138 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 163,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.77.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 79.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares during the period. Crocodile Capital Partners GmbH bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 46,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

