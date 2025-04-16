IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Short Interest Up 1,300.0% in March

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

IHI Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of IHICY opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.15. IHI has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $21.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IHI had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 28.02%.

About IHI

IHI Corporation designs and builds engineering solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure; Industrial Systems and General-Purpose Machinery; and Aero Engine, Space and Defense. The company engages in the manufacturing, sale, and provision of services related to power systems plants for land use and power systems for chips; carbon solutions comprising boilers and storage facilities; components for nuclear power plants; bridges and water gates, transport systems, shield systems, and concrete construction materials; vehicular turbochargers, parking, heat treatment and surface engineering; transport machineries; logistics and industrial systems; and rotating machineries comprising compressors, separation systems, and turbochargers for ships.

