Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 1,499.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 1,499.1% from the March 15th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
