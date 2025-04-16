Short Interest in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Grows By 1,499.1%

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,810,000 shares, a growth of 1,499.1% from the March 15th total of 300,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,017,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:JQC opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.61.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 189,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,721 shares during the last quarter. Encompass More Asset Management increased its position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 126,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 112,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 62,904 shares during the last quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 36,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

