Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.
Daimler Truck Price Performance
About Daimler Truck
Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.
