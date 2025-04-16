Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Short Interest Update

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the March 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:DTRUY opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Daimler Truck has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

