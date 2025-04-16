Cohen & Steers Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 52,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,206,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 878 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 12,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 119,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.59, for a total value of $175,677.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,009.17. The trade was a 1.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,106,062 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $667.00 price target (up from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.43.

NYSE TMO opened at $440.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $536.95. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $409.85 and a 12 month high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.16. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 10.41%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

