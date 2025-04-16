abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,469 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCD. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BCD stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.62.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Longer Dated Strategy K-1 Free ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that closely correspond, before fees and expenses, to the performance of the Bloomberg Commodity Index 3 Month Forward Total Return (the Index).

