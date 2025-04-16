Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Rubrik by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,328,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rubrik in the 4th quarter worth about $277,395,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 172.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,199,000 after buying an additional 2,065,444 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,979,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,359,000 after buying an additional 427,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rubrik by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,516,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after acquiring an additional 367,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Rubrik from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. The trade was a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $193,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828.43. The trade was a 94.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,406 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,682.

Rubrik Stock Performance

NYSE RBRK opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.59.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Further Reading

