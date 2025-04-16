Cohen & Steers Inc. Takes $495,000 Position in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in StandardAero in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000.

Insider Transactions at StandardAero

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total value of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of StandardAero from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

StandardAero Stock Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. StandardAero, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.31 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. StandardAero’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

