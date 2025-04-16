10,000 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Get Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust alerts:

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance

Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%.

(Free Report)

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.