10,000 Shares in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palacios Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Intellus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Price Performance
Shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust stock opened at $14.97 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.78.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Dividend Announcement
About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
