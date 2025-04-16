Barclays PLC Trims Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Barclays PLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 719,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131,354 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $94,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 610.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $100,669.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,629,517.85. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $251,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,491,941.67. The trade was a 1.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE stock opened at $118.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.24 and a 12-month high of $147.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75 and a beta of 1.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 2.71%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $146.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

